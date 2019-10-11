Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa Shinde on Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee: It’s karma and everyone has to pay for it

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and it stars many Bollywood and TV celebrities as participants. With the contestants finally getting into the show’s real competitive spirit, the drama in the house is certainly in full swing.



Recently, contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was at the center of a fight when she refused to do her kitchen duties in a certain way. Reacting to the same, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde slammed the actress saying it’s all karma coming back to her.



For the uninitiated, when Shilpa Shinde was in the Bigg Boss house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had posted some tweets commenting on her kitchen duties and her way of doing it. Shilpa was unaware of these tweets until her fans brought them to light.



According to a report in the Times of India, Shilpa said her fans have been messaging her on Whatsapp and showing her all the tweets that Devoleena had done against her when she was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Shilpa said she had a good laugh over it. She said while speaking to the publication, “I stepped into the kitchen as no one else was ready to take on the responsibility. I was not following cameras, the cameras followed me and showed to the viewers my real side.”



She further added, “Not just Devoleena there were many other TV celebrities who made fun of me and said I was always seen in the kitchen. I hope Devoleena will now understand what all goes behind cooking a meal for everyone. I can only say it’s karma and everyone has to pay for it. Till yesterday, I wasn’t even aware that Devoleena was against me or had tweeted against me. They told that I don’t do tasks, but cooking every day for so many people was a task in itself.”