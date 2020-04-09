Bigg Boss 12 fame Karanvir Bohra criticizes US President Donald Trump’s ‘retaliation’ threat

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He has a huge fan following.

The Bigg Boss 12 and Naagin 3 fame actor is presently making headlines for sharing his views on US President Donald Trump’s ‘retaliation’ statement. Recently, at a White House press briefing on Monday, President of the United States Donald Trump had threatened ‘possible retaliation’ if India failed to export hydroxychloroquine, a key anti-malaria drug that Trump has touted as Coronavirus treatment. Trump stated that he would be surprised if India didn’t relent since India has good relations with the United States. So, actor Karanvir Bohra has put forth his point on social media.

Karanvir Bohra criticized US President Donald Trump’s ‘retaliation’ statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He shared a video on his social media and addressed Donald Trump, and said that PM Narendra Modi had agreed to send the hydroxychloroquine to the United States. He further mentioned that Trump himself said that PM Modi had agreed, in which case, where does the need for ‘retaliation’ come from? He further states that if any kind of retaliation is used, we as a country won't keep quiet.

Sharing the video, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Respected @realDonaldTrump we as a nation didnt appreciate the baseless threat you gave is as a country and to our honourable Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi plss listen to the video on feelings. And hoping I've put my point across. #JaiHind.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated at the White House press briefing on Monday, “I spoke to him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said we appreciate your allowing our supply to come out... if he doesn't allow it to come out that would be okay but, of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?”

