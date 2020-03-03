News

Bigg Boss 12 housemates Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik at Somi Khan's sister's wedding

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Deepak Thakur famously tried to woo Somi Khan during his stint as a commoner in the house.

Although the romance never clicked, Somi became friends with Deepak, and a stamp of their friendship was evident when Deepak flew in to Jaipur to attend the wedding ceremony of Sana Khan, Somi's sister, reports timesofindia.com.

Since then, Deepak has been sharing pictures and videos from the various ceremonies at Sana's wedding. He also shared pictures with "Bigg Boss 12" co-contestant Roshmi Banik, Somi, and her sisters Saba and the bride Sana.

"It's all about Khan sisters #Sana ki shadi, Shadi me Dhamal, Pahuche hain Bihar se door, Masti krenge bharpoor in The pink City Jaipur," wrote Deepak.

Deepak also reposted videos shared by Saba on Instagram, the Times Of India website said, adding that he also dropped a comment on Somi's picture that read: "Bann thann ke ready hai behen ke shaadi mein jalwa bikhaarne ke liye."

