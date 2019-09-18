Bigg Boss 12’s Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik have a reunion

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 might be over, but the contestants continue to make headlines. The latest report revolves around Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik.

Well, the two had an amusing time together on their meet. Deepak recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of him with Roshni. In the pictures, both of them can be seen dressed up in casual clothing. The pictures present different stages of Deepak and Roshmi together. In the first picture, we can see Roshmi attacking Deepak’s uninjured shoulder. In the next, both of them had a spur of the moment laugh and in the third again Roshmi is punching Deepak’s face.

Deepak wrote, “Ek damage hai aur dusra krne ki Purzor Koshish.”

Take a look below: