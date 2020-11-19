Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakkar quotes, ‘Reason Of All Khushiyan’ In my Life’ as she gets ' Shoaika ' inked on her arm- SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakkar and her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most popular and loved couples of the telly world. Pictures of the two together go viral on social media almost instantly. Dipika and Shoaib had been sharing pictures from their romantic Goa vacation, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over how cute and oh-so-in-love the couple looked! Now, Dipika has shared a solo picture of herself, and while she looked gorgeous as ever, there was something else that caught fans’ attention. Dipika Kakkar took to her Instagram and shared a lovely picture of herself. The picture shows her in a candid moment looking downward, while her head rests on her hand. What’s unmissable, is the ink on Dipika’s arm which reads, “Shoaika.” Dipika looks absolutely beautiful in a denim jacket, accessorized with hoop earrings, as she flashed her charming smile. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The reason of all the Khushiyan in my life ...#allhamdulillah #blessed.”

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakkar shared some loved-up pictures with Shoaib Ibrahim as she gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations. She opted for an all golden embroidered sharara for the festive occasion, while Shoaib was seen in a black kurta with golden embroidery. The two make for a lovely couple, and the pictures are proof! Wishing her fans, Dipika wrote, “'Happy Diwali everyone, stay safe and stay happy. Love you all.”

