Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode rings in her birthday in style

MUMBAI: Srishty Rode is a popular TV actress. She has been part of soaps like Yeh Ishq Haaye, Saraswatichandra and Ishqbaaaz. She was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 12.



The actress turned a year older on 24 September and had an amazing time with her friends as she partied along with them. Bigg Boss 12's former housemates Saba and Somi Khan were also present at the party. Srishty threw a grand birthday party at a lavish restaurant in Mumbai. The birthday girl donned a pink formal outfit and looked stunning. Srishty was seen dancing at her party and was grooving to popular tracks. Srishty was seen twerking and set the stage on fire with her 'thumkas'.



Take a look below.