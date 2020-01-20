Bigg Boss 13: After breakup blame, Himanshi Khurana defends Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in Bigg Boss 13. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi. The two were pretty close in Bigg Boss 13 house. The outcome of their closeness is that Himanshi's boyfriend broke up with her.

After being in a relationship for a long time, they were even going to get engaged. Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar episode made this big revelation to Asim and even said that he shouldn't have gotten so close to her knowing that she is in a relationship. But all of this aside, Himanshi is still strongly supporting Asim Riaz.

Himanshi took to her social media handle and in a series of tweets showed her support to Asim. Take a look below:

I’m sry Asim apko aj suna pda mere lie bhi shocking tha..... u need motivation this time n I’m also very upset ........or one more thing jo teriyan mohabattan song me mere saath hai he’s just co-singer woh chow nahi hai ..........me n Asim support each other ....... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Mr Vindu Dara Singh ji don’t cross your limit that’s asim n my pure bond .........apke smj se pre hai smj bhi nahi paoge app ....Asim ki love life me apko interest nahi lena chaiye I’m sure young age me app me bhi feelings hogi......mere lie asim is most decent person — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

I know my fans n Asim fans are upset main bhi hu ...not in state of mind but I blve kuch acha hone wala hai ...ye meri or Asim ki personal life hai but I’m happy asim ne aj strongly bola I do n will forever......don’t talk negative bcz boht sari pure feelings involved hai hmaari — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020