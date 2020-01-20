News

Bigg Boss 13: After breakup blame, Himanshi Khurana defends Asim Riaz

20 Jan 2020 01:38 PM

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.     

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in Bigg Boss 13. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi. The two were pretty close in Bigg Boss 13 house. The outcome of their closeness is that Himanshi's boyfriend broke up with her.

After being in a relationship for a long time, they were even going to get engaged. Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar episode made this big revelation to Asim and even said that he shouldn't have gotten so close to her knowing that she is in a relationship. But all of this aside, Himanshi is still strongly supporting Asim Riaz. 

Himanshi took to her social media handle and in a series of tweets showed her support to Asim. Take a look below:

