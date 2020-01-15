Bigg Boss 13: An agitated Madhurima hits Vishal with a frying pan; here’s how Bigg Boss PUNISHES both of them

MUMBAI: The house of Bigg Boss is turning into a battle ground! For the first time in Bigg Boss contestants have gone to an extent by hitting each other. And now the situations have worsened. As seen in promos, tonight there will again be a ugly fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

A few days back, Madhurima had hit Vishal with a chappal and now things have gone out of hand. After some war of words, Vishal splash water at Madhurima, leaving her agitated. She retaliates by hitting Vishal badly with a frying pan on his butt.

This moment left other Bigg Boss contestants zapped and amazed.

Soon, Bigg Boss asked the constantans to gather up at the living area and Bigg Boss announced that the duo will be punished for their unruly behaviour.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Vishal and Madhurima will be sent to two different jails until this weekend. Both of them will only be allowed to go to the washroom.

Also, there is family week special where contestants’ loved ones will be making their way inside the house to meet them. However, seeing Vishal and Madhurima’s uncalled behaviour their family members won’t be coming inside the house.