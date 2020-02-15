Bigg Boss 13: Ahead of finale, a big surprise awaits Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: The countdown has begun! Yes, soon the name of the Bigg Boss 13 winner will be announced. Fans are going crazy and are not leaving any stone unturned to support their favourite contestant.

Amidst this, Rashami Desai, who’s one of the finalists, has a big reason to smile. The actress will be smiling tears of joy in the finale episode. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house to meet her darling daughter in the last episode. In fact, she was on set to shoot a video byte for Rashami. This is surely going to make Rashami emotional.

Coming back to the show, Bigg Boss 13 will soon announce the winner. So, who do you think is eventually going to bag the trophy? Share your thoughts in the comment section.