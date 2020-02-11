News

Bigg Boss 13: Ahead of finale, Sidharth Shukla’s fans trend #SupremeSid

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 01:26 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla, who is known for TV shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is presently making headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss 13.  

Bigg Boss 13, which premiered about four months back, is heading towards its finale and the ardent fans of Sidharth are rooting for him in every way possible. As Sidharth has garnered a massive fan base on social media, several fans have taken to social media to trend #SupremeSid and are singing praises of Sidharth and want him to take the trophy home. 

One fan tweeted, “The one, Whose loyalty is UNBEATABLE, Whose integrity is UNMATCHABLE, Whose maturity is PAR EXCELLENCE, He's the one whose SUPREMACY rules, He is the one and only @sidharth_shukla #SupremeSid#SidharthShukla.” Another fan tweeted, “@sidharth_shukla is the Only One who is running the whole shw. In terms of popularity,everyone around the world kp showering lv &chanting tht"Sid is the only one who deserves to Win @BiggBoss season13 trophy.”  

Take a look below.  

Who do you think will win the trophy? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Love U Zindagi Balika Vadhu Dil Se Dil Tak Sidharth Shukla social media TellyChakkar

