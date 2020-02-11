Bigg Boss 13: Ahead of finale, Sidharth Shukla’s fans trend #SupremeSid

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla, who is known for TV shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is presently making headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss 13.
Bigg Boss 13, which premiered about four months back, is heading towards its finale and the ardent fans of Sidharth are rooting for him in every way possible. As Sidharth has garnered a massive fan base on social media, several fans have taken to social media to trend #SupremeSid and are singing praises of Sidharth and want him to take the trophy home.
One fan tweeted, “The one, Whose loyalty is UNBEATABLE, Whose integrity is UNMATCHABLE, Whose maturity is PAR EXCELLENCE, He's the one whose SUPREMACY rules, He is the one and only @sidharth_shukla #SupremeSid#SidharthShukla.” Another fan tweeted, “@sidharth_shukla is the Only One who is running the whole shw. In terms of popularity,everyone around the world kp showering lv &chanting tht"Sid is the only one who deserves to Win @BiggBoss season13 trophy.”
Take a look below.
The one— Bhavna S (@designall123) February 10, 2020
Whose loyalty is UNBEATABLE
Whose integrity is UNMATCHABLE
Whose maturity is PAR EXCELLENCE
He's the one whose SUPREMACY rules
He is the one and only @sidharth_shukla #SupremeSid#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/AINYccqwKH
@sidharth_shukla is the Only One who is running the whole shw. In terms of popularity,everyone around the world kp showering lv &chanting tht"Sid is the only one who deserves to Win @BiggBoss season13 trophy.— RiHa (SidHeart) (@Riha44628970) February 10, 2020
Without #SupremeSid other HMs gm is ZERO.@ColorsTV @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/khuQe5M2r1
When the odds are against you—the obstacle looks bigger, stronger, more powerful—don’t worry. God is about to make things happen that you could never make happen.#SupremeSid— Ravi Arora (@R_Rsa24) February 10, 2020
Show is not fixed then 100% Sid win.— Sidharth Shukla Official Fandom (@VikramRout6) February 10, 2020
Show is fixed then asim fraud win.
Agree fans ? RETWEET maximum
Sid fans #SupremeSid@BiggBoss @OfficialJioTV@ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia @justvoot @RealVinduSingh @JThakers @imanveergurjar
#SupremeSid cutoo pic.twitter.com/2djZKDlYt1— Qosain(RNJ) (@NjrNia) February 10, 2020
Sacha insaan toh hamesha #SupremeSid hai ! Ab Sid aur Sana for 1st and 2nd bas ..They both r superb @BiggBoss— Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) February 10, 2020
Who do you think will win the trophy? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.
