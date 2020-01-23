Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri breaks up with Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's love life has been going through a difficult time thanka to his bond with Mahira Sharma. However, unaffected by all the rumours, Akanksha has been supporting her boyfriend all this while. But the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode was like a final nail in the coffin as Paras told host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. Now, Vighnaharta Ganesh actress has decided to end her relationship with Paras.

A close friend of the actress revealed to us that Akanksha is deeply hurt after watching the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She is disappointed with the way Paras has portrayed her and their relationship on the show and in front of Salman Khan. She has been supporting Paras ever since he has walked inside the house and has given her 200 percent to the relationship, but Paras has let her down. The actress is very hurt and doesn't want to be with a partner like him. She feels it is better to end this relationship where there is no respect for her and her efforts.

Credits: TOI