Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri calls Salman to ask about Mahira; Paras' ex-BFF Dev Banerjee reacts

MUMBAI: In a promo released by Colors, Salman Khan says that Akanksha Puri called him to inquire what her boyfriend is up to.

It doesn't seem Paras is too keen to carry on with Akanksha. His actions and talk around the time his mother visited the house and Salman's expose on Akanksha's call are proof.

Paras's ex-bestie Dev Banerjee, who had stopped talking to him after Paras changed a lot once he got a few assignments in the glamour world, is upset, we heard. We called him to check and Dev was once again vocal. 'I am honestly shocked. He's chosen Mahira over Akanksha? Akanksha did so much for him till date. She kept sending him all the things he needs inside to look good and contest with comfort. This is how he pays her back? Terrible.'

Have a look at the promo.

Weekend ka vaar promo pic.twitter.com/GYrVT6TytT — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 17, 2020

