Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri reveals how she got a feel of Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is a popular face in the glamour world. She made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film, Calendar Girls. The actress is currently making headlines for her boyfriend Paras Chhabra's participation in Bigg Boss 13 house.

Speaking about the reality TV series, the next few episodes are going to be high on emotions and drama as the show is currently focusing on family special week. Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek, along with his twins, was the first member to grace this special week. As for the upcoming episodes, we will get to see Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Asim Riaz’s brother, Shefali Jariwala’s husband and Paras Chhabra’s mother among many others.

Akanksha Puri took to her social media handle and wrote how she could feel Paras Chhabra after hugging his mother, who had just returned from the Bigg Boss 13 house. She wrote, “It felt amazing when I got back home from shoot n Paras mom opened the door n she hugged me n I cud actually feel him #ParasChabbra cos she ws coming back from #bb house n she cooked dinner fr me… my baby is definitely missing on all this pampering #keepsupportingparas.”

Take a look below:

It felt amazing when I got back home from shoot n Paras mom opened the door n she hugged me n I cud actually feel him #ParasChabbra cos she ws coming back from #bb house n she cooked dinner fr me..my baby is definitely missing on all this pampering #keepsupportingparas — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 15, 2020