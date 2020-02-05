Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri says Paras actually insulted their relationship

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. Now, with the show heading towards its finale, the competition has toughened.

Speaking about the contestants, Paras Chhabra is churning out some good drama inside the house. The actor has been making headlines for his relationship with Akanksha Puri and equation with contestant Mahira Sharma.

Akanksha, who is now his ex-girlfriend, announced her breakup with Paras after his growing proximity to Mahira Sharma. And ever since then, rumours were rife that Akanksha has also stopped sending clothes for Paras post their split. The actress, however, isn’t very happy with these speculations and shared her side of the story in an interview with TOI.

Akanksha said, “I really don't understand why they are writing rubbish without even confirming it with me. They need to understand that not watching Bigg Boss and discontinuing to do something for Paras are two different things. I have told that I don't watch Bigg Boss anymore, it doesn't mean I will start seeking revenge.”

She added, “I have hired a stylist for Paras, who manages and looks after his clothes. I had a meeting with her a few days ago, where we sat together and finalised all the clothes that he will be wearing on the show. From his casual attires to Weekend Ka Vaar outfits, we have zeroed in on everything.”

Speaking about her relationship, she said, “I am not that kind of person, who will back out of something like just out of anger. I have stopped watching because that is my personal choice. I am close to his mother, I share a very close bond with her and he is the same guy with whom I have shared beautiful memories. Yes, I am hurt with Paras as he said few things on Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Salman sir and he actually insulted our relationship.”

What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.