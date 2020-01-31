Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri says she wants to walk away with dignity

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma equation in the BB house is no news. Paras' ex has now broken up with him while he is still in the house.

In an interaction with a radio channel, the actress opened up on Paras and Mahira. Akanksha was asked whether she was affected by everything that’s happening and her breakup with Paras, She said. 'I am not. Frankly, main kuch chizo se affected hoon, definitely because I am human at the end of the day. Aur kuch chize mujhe lagti hai agar clearly hojaye toh better hota. I think ek relationship mein honesty is very important aur agar woh nahi ho toh it's better to end the chapter. Industry mein mere paas bahut support hai. Poeple definitely know ki who's right.'

She added, 'God bless them, God bless whoever was with me. So, I think that's the attitude I want to have. I don't think so. I don't want to. I want to walk away with dignity. I like to take things with dignity, that's how I am, and I also like to leave things with dignity.'

'I have stopped watching Bigg Boss 13 because mere kuch reasons the. And anyways, I am not a very reality person, mujhe yaad nahi maine koi season follow kiya bigg boss ka but I was following this one for somebody and some particular reason. God bless and I wish him all the best,' she concluded.

Credits: SpotboyE