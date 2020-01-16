News

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri TROLLED for this reason

16 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri often shares her opinions on Paras Chhabra and his antics inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Not very long ago, she had gotten mushy for Paras after his mother met him. In her tweet, Akanksha revealed that she could feel Paras after hugging his mother, who had just returned from the BB house. However, it was instead her spelling mistake that caught fans’ attention.

Akanksha Puri wrote Paras Chabbra instead of Chhabra, and this didn’t go down well with his fans, who trolled the actress and even questioned her love for Paras. This irked the actress, to an extent that she bashed everyone for neglecting her feelings over a typo.

