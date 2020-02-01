Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri's friend opens up on the actress not sending clothes for Paras

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is among the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. However, his support system and ex Akanksha Puri has decided to walk away after seeing his growing proximity with Mahira Sharma. Yesterday, it was reported that the makers are trying to get in touch with Paras' family after Akanksha has stopped sending clothes for him.

A close friend of Akanksha was asked if this is true. She said, 'She had sent him clothes for 5-6 weeks, so what is this stupid hullabaloo that she is not sending.' Interestingly, in a recent interaction with a radio channel, Akanksha confessed that she is ready to move away and wishes well for everyone around her, hinting towards Paras. She also shared her views on turning down the offer to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house during family week.

Akanksha said, 'Mujhe lagta hai waha jo drama chal raha hai, mujhe uska part hi nahi banna. Isiliye mujhe wildcard ki entry ka offer mila tha, tabhi main nahi gayi, family week mein bhi nahi gayi aur recently jo 5 din ke task ke bulaya tha tab bhi nahi gayi kyunki yeh jo task tha, woh ek jodi ka task hai, kisika support banke jaana tha, toh woh main nahi chahti thi.'

Credits: SpotboyE