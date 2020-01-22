Bigg Boss 13: Aly Goni takes a jibe at Mahira Sharma, asks if she is really a part of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become the talk of the town. Along with fan, even actors tweet in support or against of the contestants.

Actor Aly Goni, best known for his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is an avid watcher of Bigg Boss 13. Aly often tweets about the show and the contestants.

Yesterday, Aly took a jibe at celebrity contestant Mahira Sharma by posting a tweet. He wrote, “Mahira sharma kaun hai? Log bol rahe hai ki #BiggBos13 mein hai? hai Kya ?”

Looking at Aly’s tweet one can guess that he is in a believer of that Mahira needs to buckle up and prove her presence in the show.

Mahira sharma kaun hai ? Log bol rahe hai ki #BiggBos13 mein hai? hai Kya ? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 21, 2020

This tag suits her — NikkiAsimRiaz FanGirl (@FangirlAsimriaz) January 21, 2020

Maha irritating and black hearted aurat hai. Aaple serial mai thi #Naagin3 mai — Priya Dev (@PriyaDev66) January 21, 2020

Paras ki doormat hai #TaskQueenRashami — Sparky Sparkles (@itssparklesbish) January 21, 2020

Are you a celebrity? I used to like you a lot but after seeing your tweet thik hai support karlo aap kisiko par negative toh mat bolo @AlyGoni — Pokhrel Manisha (@PokhrelManisha1) January 21, 2020

being just 23 #MahiraSharma and she has international fans too.. but Who are you — SalikSana (@SanaSalik) January 21, 2020

Aap kaun ho bhai? Hardik Pandya ke fiancé ke ex-boyfriend? She’s a contestant on the biggest reality show! Everyone knows who she is at such a young age! What have you done? #MahiraSharma #BB13 — sp (@nushkiepalvin) January 22, 2020

The tweet was polarizing to the BB fans. Some supported Aly while few trolled him. Take a look at a few of the responses by the fans!