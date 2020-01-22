News

Bigg Boss 13: Aly Goni takes a jibe at Mahira Sharma, asks if she is really a part of the show

22 Jan 2020 04:46 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become the talk of the town. Along with fan, even actors tweet in support or against of the contestants.

Actor Aly Goni, best known for his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is an avid watcher of Bigg Boss 13. Aly often tweets about the show and the contestants.

Yesterday, Aly took a jibe at celebrity contestant Mahira Sharma by posting a tweet. He wrote, “Mahira sharma kaun hai? Log bol rahe hai ki #BiggBos13 mein hai?  hai Kya ?”

Looking at Aly’s tweet one can guess that he is in a believer of that Mahira needs to buckle up and prove her presence in the show.

Take a look! 

The tweet was polarizing to the BB fans. Some supported Aly while few trolled him. Take a look at a few of the responses by the fans!
