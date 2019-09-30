Bigg Boss 13: Ameesha Patel defeats Mallika Sherawat

MUMBAI: Since the first episode of Bigg Boss 13 was aired, yesterday night, the show has kept audiences glued to the TV screens. While show host, Salman Khan introduced Ameesha Patel as the Maalkin of the house, who will be assigning tasks to the contestants, rumour has it that Patel was not the first choice for the role!



A source close to the show has told us that it was not Ameesha Patel but the Murder actress Mallika Sherawat whom Colors (broadcaster) was keen on. The idea, though to be implemented for a short duration, was to get a Bollywood face who is not just hot and sexy but who can also set the stage on fire with her dance moves, additionally having a quirkiness in her adaayein. So while Ameesha certainly fits the bill, you would now be asking that what led to Sherawat not making it.



The source reveals that Sherawat asked for a bomb price, which sent Colors scurrying. A few meetings followed with her team after that, but nothing fruitful materialised .

