Bigg Boss 13: Ameesha Patel defeats Mallika Sherawat

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Sep 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Since the first episode of Bigg Boss 13 was aired, yesterday night, the show has kept audiences glued to the TV screens. While show host, Salman Khan introduced Ameesha Patel as the Maalkin of the house, who will be assigning tasks to the contestants, rumour has it that Patel was not the first choice for the role!

A source close to the show has told us  that it was not Ameesha Patel but the Murder actress Mallika Sherawat whom Colors (broadcaster) was keen on. The idea, though to be implemented for a short duration, was to get a Bollywood face who is not just hot and sexy but who can also set the stage on fire with her dance moves, additionally having a quirkiness in her adaayein. So while Ameesha certainly fits the bill, you would now be asking that what led to Sherawat not making it.

About last night ... Big Boss 13

The source reveals that Sherawat asked for a bomb price, which sent Colors scurrying. A few meetings followed with her team after that, but nothing fruitful materialised.

For those who've come in late, Ameesha is already on screens. In the first episode yesterday, she and Salman reminisced their early days of shooting together, subsequent to which they grooved on Maan Jaa Dilbar reliving their Yeh Hai Jalwa days. Walking down the memory lane, the Dabangg superstar said that while he was once working out in the gym he was interrupted by the sound of ghungroo. Salman added that he  was about to leave the gym when he suddenly turned around and saw that it was only his Yeh Hai Jalwa co-star Ameesha running on the treadmill, wearing a payal.

Aww! Salman and Ameesha’s ‘yaariyan’ gave us a dose of nostalgia!

(Source: Pinkvilla)
 

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Ameesha Patel, Mallika Sherawat, Salman Khan, TellyChakkar,

past seven days