Bigg Boss 13: Is Ameesha Patel no longer a part of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. The twists and turns in the show have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



The makers of the show introduced Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel as the Malkin of the house with pomp and fanfare. However, the actress failed to impress the viewers with her act and they launched a campaign on social media against her and demanded her ouster. From terming her Malkin avatar overacting to questioning the makers of their purpose behind signing her for the show, fans of Bigg Boss trolled her on social media. Post which Ameesha has been missing from the show and we wonder if it is the end of her journey on Bigg Boss 13?



According to a report in Times of India, due to the strong negative feedback the show got after the first two episodes featuring Ameesha Patel, the makers have apparently decided not to bring her back for the time being. Ameesha was seen in the first two episodes of Bigg Boss 13 as the Malkin of the house. She conducted a few tasks in the house. However, post that she has been missing from the show.