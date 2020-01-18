Bigg Boss 13: Annup Sonii supports Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

One of the contestants to constantly make headlines is Sidharth Shukla. The handsome lad is among one of the most talked-about contestants in the history of Bigg Boss, though majorly for all the wrong reasons. The actor has often raged the fans of the show due to his aggressive, loud and sometimes violent behaviour. Recently, a clip of Shukla pinning down Shehnaaz had gone viral, which saw him twisting her arms and forcing his leg on her stomach.

This behaviour by Sidharth Shukla had got the internet divided. While a lot of people criticised him for being so violent, there has also been a section of people that supported Sidharth and said that he was misunderstood. Annup Sonii, who has worked with Shukla in Balika Vadhu, supported him.

During a recent interview with News18, Annup spoke about his experience of working with Shukla and he had only good things to say. Anup revealed that Shukla never misbehaved with him and has always been nice and respectful. "I think there's something about Sidharth that he is getting all the support. I haven't watched the show and I don't know what's happening. I know it's a controversial show and people keep fighting. But Sidharth never misbehaved with me on the sets. He had always been nice and respectful to us on the sets. This show's got different taste and flow. But I'm sure he is enjoying it,” he said to the daily.

