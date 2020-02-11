Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh calls Sidharth Shukla a JERK and APPALLING

MUMBAI: Ex Bigg Boss contestant and actor Samir Soni slammed Siddharth Shukla in his recent Instagram post.
He wrote, “Last week of #BiggBoss13 and I hope my sister @artisingh5 wins. I hate to say this, but it would be setting a TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show/game can be above decency and class. In fact, the show is a test of maintaining your sanity and dignity in-spite of the provocations. If I had behaved, like he abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show. #RespectWomen
I’m sorry I’m singling out Sid and I don’t know who deserves the most, but I’m against anyone who behaves this way. I spent over hundred days in season 4 and there were hardly any abuses or physical aggression, it’s not that we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to conduct ourselves on national TV.
I sometimes wonder how many girls would be ok to be abused by their boyfriends or told to F-off just because he was upset (right or wrong). Sorry not the way I was raised.”
Take a look!
Actress Archana Puran Singh has also agreed to Samir. She replied on the post by calling Siddharth a jerk and appalling. She mentioned, “Verified
Way to go Samir! Totally in tandem with what you say. That Sid is a jerk. It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins How he conducts himself is appalling. Can't stand the guy.”
Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?
Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment