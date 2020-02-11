Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh calls Sidharth Shukla a JERK and APPALLING

MUMBAI: Ex Bigg Boss contestant and actor Samir Soni slammed Siddharth Shukla in his recent Instagram post.

He wrote, “Last week of #BiggBoss13 and I hope my sister @artisingh5 wins. I hate to say this, but it would be setting a TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show/game can be above decency and class. In fact, the show is a test of maintaining your sanity and dignity in-spite of the provocations. If I had behaved, like he abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show. #RespectWomen

I’m sorry I’m singling out Sid and I don’t know who deserves the most, but I’m against anyone who behaves this way. I spent over hundred days in season 4 and there were hardly any abuses or physical aggression, it’s not that we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to conduct ourselves on national TV.

I sometimes wonder how many girls would be ok to be abused by their boyfriends or told to F-off just because he was upset (right or wrong). Sorry not the way I was raised.”

Take a look!

Actress Archana Puran Singh has also agreed to Samir. She replied on the post by calling Siddharth a jerk and appalling. She mentioned, "

Way to go Samir! Totally in tandem with what you say. That Sid is a jerk. It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins How he conducts himself is appalling. Can't stand the guy.”