Bigg Boss 13: Are they the new couple in the house?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a new season. Season 13 of Bigg Boss kick-started a few days back. The reality show is known for endless drama and controversies and the new season is no different.

The latest episode of the reality show showcased how the housemates turned aggressive during a task, and they were giving in their best shot to win the task for their respective teams. Now, according to a report in India Forums, the show will witness a new couple in the house i.e. Shefali Bagga and Asim Riyaz. The whole house is trying to play cupid for them and amidst all this, Asim accepts that he has started liking Shefali.