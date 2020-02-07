News

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan denies trespassing Rashami’s house

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai officially announced her breakup with Arhaan Khan during the Bigg Boss 13 press conference task; however, there’s still a lot of drama going on the outside.

Recently, the internet was abuzz with news of Arhaan and his family being slapped with a legal notice by the actress for staying in her apartment, that too in her absence.

Arhaan refuted all such claims by saying, 'It is not at all true. Who is spreading such rumours?' Meanwhile, a source close to Rashami said that Arhaan has lost  access to Rashami's social media accounts. 'Rashami's team noticed that all the comments from fans bashing Arhaan were disappearing from her timeline. Of course, Arhaan was deleting them. And that's why they decided to change her account's passwords,' said the source.

