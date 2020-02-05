Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says he has been projected as a villain

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show, which is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, is now heading towards its finale.

Some of the contestants have made headlines majorly for their relationship. Speaking about the same, time and again, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s equation has grabbed eyeballs.

Viewers know that post Arhaan Khan’s entry in the house, Salman Khan informed Rashami Desai about Arhaan’s marriage and child and although Rashami said that she knew about his marriage, but in a recent episode, Devoleena, who had entered the house as Rashami’s connection had said that Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s marriage.

Now, during an interview with BT, Arhaan stated that Rashami knew about his marriage and that he was kind of hurt that she was not defending him and their relationship. He said, "She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny. I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up. I kept quiet about a lot of things, as my relationship with Rashami was more important than the game. It’s not over from my end, as I would like to meet and speak with her after she comes out of the house."

He added, "Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time.”

What do you think about Arhaan and Rashami’s equation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.