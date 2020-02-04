News

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says Rashami knew about his marriage before she entered the house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 03:22 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show, which is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, is now heading towards its finale.

Some of the contestants have made headlines majorly for their relationship. Speaking about the same, time and again, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s equation has grabbed eyeballs.

Viewers know that post Arhaan Khan’s entry in the house, Salman Khan informed Rashami Desai about Arhaan’s marriage and child and although Rashami said that she knew about his marriage, but in the latest episode, Devoleena, who had entered the house as Rashami’s connection had said that Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s marriage.

Now, during an interview, when Arhaan Khan was asked if Rashami knew about his marriage, Arhaan said that she knew about his marriage before she entered the house. Although Arhaan agreed that Rashami didn’t know about his child but he says that he would have told her at the right time.

What do you think about Arhaan and Rashami’s equation?  Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: Times Of India

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan, Salman Khan, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, TellyChakkar,

