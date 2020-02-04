Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says Rashami knew about his marriage before she entered the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show, which is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, is now heading towards its finale.

Some of the contestants have made headlines majorly for their relationship. Speaking about the same, time and again, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s equation has grabbed eyeballs.

Viewers know that post Arhaan Khan’s entry in the house, Salman Khan informed Rashami Desai about Arhaan’s marriage and child and although Rashami said that she knew about his marriage, but in the latest episode, Devoleena, who had entered the house as Rashami’s connection had said that Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s marriage.

Now, during an interview, when Arhaan Khan was asked if Rashami knew about his marriage, Arhaan said that she knew about his marriage before she entered the house. Although Arhaan agreed that Rashami didn’t know about his child but he says that he would have told her at the right time.

Credits: Times Of India