Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan speaks about his entry in the show and rumoured GF Rashami Desai

02 Nov 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show. With the entry of wild card contestants, the drama is set to become interesting. 

Rashami Desai’s rumoured boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, will enter the Bigg Boss house soon. He will join the show this weekend. In a candid conversation with Times Of India, he spoke about his link-up with Rashami. He said, “Rashami and I are good friends and I have no idea why people think otherwise. I am sure once I enter the house, all misconceptions will be cleared.” 

When asked if he thinks some people might feel that he got a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss because of his link-up with Rashami, he said, “I’ve done more work than many of the current contestants in the house. In Badho Bahu, Paras was the third lead and I have worked in more fashion shows than Asim. I am going on my merit.” 

There have been rumours of him and Rashami tying the knot inside the house. Reacting to the same, he said, “Who gets married on national television? That’s not my cup of tea.”

