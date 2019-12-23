Bigg Boss 13: Ari Singh and Rashami Desai's friendship hits the rocks, get into a war of words

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been a roller coaster journey for the fans as well as the contestants who are competing against each other to survive in the house. We have seen how relationship dynamics change with the situation. While some friends are turning into foes and vice versa, in the latest episode, we will see how Rashami Desai and Arti Singh's friendship hits the rocks.



Rashami is seen telling Arhaan Khan that she is upset with Arti for not supporting her against Siddharth Shukla. She later confronts Arti about the same to which Arti replies that she was hardly aware of the situation and didn't want to interfere. The duo has a major argument and both get into a war of words.



Meanwhile, Sid and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship is turning deeper and their adorable chemistry is making everyone go aww. Shefali Jariwala calls them a cute couple. However, she thinks they are just good friends and nothing else. Sid and Shehnaaz are painting the town red with their chemistry.



Apart from this, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz among others have a major argument with each other with regards to the household chores. Vishal Aditya Singh too gets into an argument with Asim for the same.



How will things work out between them? Will Bigg Boss punish the inmates for not following the rule? A lot of drama is yet to unfold in the upcoming episodes.