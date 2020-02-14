Bigg Boss 13: Arti gets emotional seeing her journey

MUMBAI: After entertaining audience, the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its finale. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who is going to win this season. Fans as well as celebs are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant.

In the last night episode, Mahira Sharma got evicted and Bigg Boss 13 got its Top six finalists. After surviving through all the highs and lows, the top six contestants get a chance to relive their entire journey. The viewers have been an integral part of their journey and hence the showcase is done in the presence of the contestants’ fans and supporters.

The first contestant to see their journey is Arti Singh. As her journey is projected, she gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss for an exceptional experience. Tears trickle down her cheeks when she sees herself ‘Independent Arti’ being flashed onto the screen.

After seeing her journey, she goes back in the house and tells that everyone is bound to cry after watching their respective journeys. She tells Rashami that the latter has badmouthed her the most in the entire season. She lets Rashami know that she saw in the AV, the number of times she spoke ill of her. While Arti doesn’t look upset but she also takes Paras’ name, who badmouthed her.

What do you think about Arti’s journey in Bigg Boss 13 house? And who do you think will win the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.