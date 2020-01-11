Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh and Madhurima Tuli were MOLESTED

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is high on drama and everyday there is something exciting happening on the show which takes the level of entertainment notches higher. The show is a visual treat for all those who love drama and controversy.



TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the show. We broke the news about how five Bigg Boss 13 contestants went on a joyride with Deepika Padukone in Filmcity, Goregaon because they won the task. (Read Here: Breaking! TellyChakkar SPOTS Shehnaz,Vishal, Arti, Shefali and Madhurima outside the Bigg Boss house )

The previous episode of the show were extremely interesting and full of comedy as the contestants took over the stage and roasted each other.



In the upcoming episodes, Chappak actors Vikrant Messey and Deepika Padukone will enter the house along with the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Bigg Boss will ask the inmates to express their fights and struggle stories which they overcame.



Arti Singh will share a horrifying incident wherein she will state that she was almost raped when she was merely 3 years old. Madhurima Tuli will also share her story of being molested, she will later

breakdown in tears.



The confessions and stories of the actors will surely move the audience.



