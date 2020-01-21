Bigg Boss 13 : Arti Singh and Rashami Desai proved that there are strong players of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is of the most loved shows on television, and it’s doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing very well is because of the contestants and how much content they are giving to the show.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan will be soon entering the house for the elite task and will pick Rashami and Aarti for the task, where the contestant will tell Rashami and Aarti to do some task given by the other contestants of the show, and whoever will do the task will be the winner of the Elite member task.

During the task, the contestants will ask Rashami to apply Mehndi on her face and Aarti to eat green chillies, and both these tasks will be done by the ladies, well we all know that applying Mehendi on the face and eating green chillies is not easy, but these two prove it that they are here to win the show, and they challenge the contestants to bring it on to them but they will perform the task.

As per reports, it seems that Arti has won this task and she becomes the Elite member though there is no confirmation about the same.