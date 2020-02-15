Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh EVICTED

MUMBAI: The countdown has begun! Yes, soon the name of the Bigg Boss 13 winner will be announced. Fans are going crazy and are not leaving any stone unturned to support their favourite contestants.

However, only a contestant is going to lift the trophy and thus rest of the housemates are getting evicted in the process.

And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 13 has finally got its top four finalists. Reports suggest that the latest person to get evicted from the show is comedian, Krushna Abhishek’s sister, Arti Singh.

With this, the top four contestants battling it out to win the show are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz inside the house and Paras has opted out of the show.

However, there is no official confirmation of Arti Singh being out of the house. Bigg Boss 13’s one of the few biggest fan pages have made the revelation even before the show airs. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Arti Singh, who was in the top five, has been shown exit doors. Arti Singh will bid an emotional goodbye to the show after coming this close to the trophy.

So, who do you think will win this season? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.