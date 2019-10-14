Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh’s cool moves on 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' will entertain you

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has been part of several television serials, but garnered her fame with her role of Seema in the TV serial Parichay – Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka. For her work in soaps, she is mainly known for her Bahu avatar. However, for a change, she took a break from her Bahu image and showcased her other side that will certainly entertain you.



Well, she is currently seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She has been winning the hearts of the audience with her tactics and understanding in the controversial house. The actress has been among one of the most spoken contestants in the house. Amidst the ongoing negativity in the house, Arti Singh’s cool dance on 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' in shorts is oh-so different from her on-screen bahu image.



Take a look below: