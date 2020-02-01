Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh safe from nominations?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to perform well in the tasks and save themselves from getting nominated.

However, the has witnessed multiple tasks get canceled and while it does not come across as a surprise anymore, time and again, the housemates have been punished for their behaviour during tasks. It was only recently that the housemates received punishment for getting tasks aborted, and as a result of that, two of the housemates, Vishal Aditya Singh and Paras Chhabra, were made sevaks of the house for being responsible for canceling the maximum number of tasks.

And now that the captaincy task has started off with the friends and family members in the house as their connections, it turns out that this is another task that is about to get aborted since they all did not play fair and square during the task. As has been seen in the promo already, Vikas Gupta will play his tricks once again. And only Arti Singh will be saved from the nominations by Bigg Boss himself.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.