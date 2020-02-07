Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh tells Rashami Desai that she is not attached to Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Speaking about the contestants, they were seen getting into some nasty fights. Some of them also bonded well. Talking about the current scenario, it seems Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are bonding well these days. The two spend a lot of time together and have developed a strong bond. In the latest episode, Rashami Desai was seen discussing with Arti Singh how she has suddenly started bonding with Rashami. She told Arti that she never knew that she would get so attached to Shehnaaz.

Arti replies to her that she is not attached to Shehnaaz. Rashami said maybe she has protected towards. She goes on to admire Shehnaaz and tells Arti that because of her they all have had such a good time in the house. She also says that because of Shehnaaz's antics in the house they all have had a good journey. However, Arti says that the media round has proved that she doesn't have a very good impression outside. Rashami and Arti were having a conversation about who all will make it to the top five.

Earlier in the day, an immunity task was conducted and Paras, Mahira, Shehnaaz and Arti Singh competed with each other. They had to sit in a shell with just their head out. The four could not stay for long and none of them manage to earn immunity.

What do you think about Rashami and Shehnaaz’s present equation? And who do you feel will lift the trophy? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=QHy3mvMXPX8 )

Credits: TOI