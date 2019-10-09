News

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh was never dating Sidharth Shukla

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has kick-started recently and the drama is in full swing. The show is known for endless drama and controversies, and this season is no different. 

Shefali Bagga, who is a journalist, has also participated in the controversial reality show. The lady has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, she shocked everyone when she claimed that Arti Singh was dating Sidharth Shukla.

However, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Arti was never dating Sidharth Shukla.

On the acting front, Arti has featured on several shows such as Maayka, Waaris, Udaan and she is also Govinda’s niece and Krushna Abhishek’s sister.

