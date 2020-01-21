Bigg Boss 13: Asim and Sidharth’s ugly fight; Gauahar Khan supports Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The entertaining episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Like many others, Gauahar Khan is also keeping a track of the show.

Speaking about the reality show, yesterday a massive fight took place in the Bigg Boss 13 house during the BB Elite Club task, where rivals Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly spat. While Sidharth accused Aism (who was the moderator) of cheating, the latter went onto to show his aggression by pushing the former. Not only this, he also threatened to gouge out Sidharth's eyes, in a fit of rage. Things increased to such a point that Sidharth and other housemates blamed Asim for intentionally provoking Sidharth and picking a fight with him. While their fight has left Twitterverse divided, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar has come out in support of Aism.

Gauahar took to her Twitter handle to share her views on Asim and Sidharth's ugly fight in a series of tweets.

Check out her tweets here:

Wow ! Letter mein nahi likha tha ki utar nahi sakte toh mid way batana padha, taaki baad mein sanchalak pe bill phate ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

Poke Poke Poke !!!! Waah I thought pahaad jaise aadmi ko toh chote se poke se farak nahi padhna chahiye na ???? All rubbish ! Poke ke aadh mein sab kuch jaayaz hai kya ???? Arre Sehensheelta , normalcy , patience ye sab bhi toh dikhao ! Fact is ALL r players ,so stop name calling — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

N look who’s blaming Asim constantly of poking ..... who in the last whole week has only n only tried to poke n instigate Asim , by saying Aaaasssimmmmm Aaaaassimmm , batao Shefali , #Fact — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

I’m so happy that #biggboss shows all perspectives equally , u can see all of them at their best n their worst , how n what u see in whom is what’s most relatable to u !! Kisi ek ka show nahi hai , it’s the most popular show of the country , hence the audience is so involved! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020