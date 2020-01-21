News

Bigg Boss 13: Asim and Sidharth’s ugly fight; Gauahar Khan supports Asim

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2020 02:54 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The entertaining episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.  Like many others, Gauahar Khan is also keeping a track of the show.

Speaking about the reality show, yesterday a massive fight took place in the Bigg Boss 13 house during the BB Elite Club task, where rivals Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly spat. While Sidharth accused Aism (who was the moderator) of cheating, the latter went onto to show his aggression by pushing the former. Not only this, he also threatened to gouge out Sidharth's eyes, in a fit of rage. Things increased to such a point that Sidharth and other housemates blamed Asim for intentionally provoking Sidharth and picking a fight with him. While their fight has left Twitterverse divided, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar has come out in support of Aism.

Gauahar took to her Twitter handle to share her views on Asim and Sidharth's ugly fight in a series of tweets.

Check out her tweets here: 

Bigg Boss 13, Gauahar Khan, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala

