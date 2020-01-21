Bigg Boss 13: Asim asks Rashami to maintain a distance from Sidharth

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In last night's episode of the show, a massive fight took place between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, where the former not only pushed the latter, but also threatened him. All this happened during the BB Elite Club task, where apparently Vishal had gotten off the horse and must have been disqualified by the sanchalak, Asim. However, Asim refused to follow the rules and did as he pleases. This miffed Sidharth, who pointed fingers at Asim for cheating in the task.

During this big fight, Rashami Desai goes to talk to Sidharth and confesses that she had seen Vishal getting off the horse before the buzzer. However, Asim did not see it and hence did not wish to change his decision. Rashami tells Sidharth that she will try to tell Asim the truth and settle matters between them. She approaches Asim for a conversation regarding the same, but he did not pay any heed. In fact, Asim staunchly says that he is in no mood to listen to Sidharth or her. Asim also asks Rashami to maintain a distance from Sidharth as he has always underestimated her. However, Rashami opens up saying that she doesn't want to fight with Sidharth anymore and maintain a rather peaceful occasion.

Later, she again goes to have a conversation with Sidharth and tells him that Asim is not in a mood to listen to her. Sidharth listens to her carefully and speaks in a polite manner. He tells her to not interfere between him and Asim's fight as he is concerned about her and doesn't want her to get hurt. Here, Rashami tries to clarify that she didn't come in between purposely. Sidharth understands her point saying that he noticed it, but she knows that things go out of control when Asim and he lose the cool. Thus, Sidharth again politely requests Rashami to be out of it for her safety alone.

After this conversation with Sidharth, Rashami goes to Asim to talk about the same and advises him to not show physical aggression. However, her words don't go down well with Asim, who asks her why is she suddenly so concerned about Sidharth with whom she never gelled up. To which Rashami replies telling Asim to up his game and refrain from getting involved in a physical fight with anyone.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Credits: Pinkvilla