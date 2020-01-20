Bigg Boss 13: Asim gets blamed for Himanshi's breakup; his brother and fans stand by him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi.

This week, during the family task, Asim received the news about Himanshi’s breakup with her boyfriend outside the house. Apart from Madhurima Tuli’s eviction, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan blamed Asim for Himanshi’s breakup. Reacting to the same, Asim’s fans took to social media to trend #IStandByAsim as they don't think he is at fault. Even brother Umar Riaz gave out a clarification.

Umar Riaz’s tweet read, “I dont think #asim is to blame for the breakup of #himanshi. Asim and himanshi played in a very dignified way and never crossed their limits. We always saw a pure bond betwen them. Reason for breakup could have been a zillion other stuff but not Asim. #IStandByAsim.”

I dont think #asim is to blame for the breakup of #himanshi. Asim and himanshi played in a very dignified way and never crossed their limits. We always saw a pure bond betwen them. Reason for breakup could have been a zillion other stuff but not Asim. #IStandByAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 18, 2020

As #Asim said that #chow was a liberal guy and for sure he knew people will try to come close to her coz no doubt she is a beautifull woman, so i feel there mite be other things as well which led to them parting their ways! Lets not put it on #Asim this time! #IStandByAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 18, 2020

Everytime if something happens, Asim is blamed. @ColorsTV @BB13Official is demotivating him every time. It's himanshi's personal matter to be with someone or not, it's not necessary to bring that topic there.#IStandByAsim@imrealasim — Amrita Parida (Asim's fangirl) (@parida92) January 19, 2020

#ShameOnSalmanKhan Double standards at it's peak, He never leaves the chance make Asim look bad at every point Useless human being #IStandByAsim https://t.co/0yqxQIvhBF — Ragnar (@Ragnar04650808) January 19, 2020

