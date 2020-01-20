News

Bigg Boss 13: Asim gets blamed for Himanshi's breakup; his brother and fans stand by him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 01:36 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi.

This week, during the family task, Asim received the news about Himanshi’s breakup with her boyfriend outside the house. Apart from Madhurima Tuli’s eviction, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan blamed Asim for Himanshi’s breakup.  Reacting to the same, Asim’s fans took to social media to trend #IStandByAsim as they don't think he is at fault. Even brother Umar Riaz gave out a clarification.

Umar Riaz’s tweet read, “I dont think #asim is to blame for the breakup of #himanshi. Asim and himanshi played in a very dignified way and never crossed their limits. We always saw a pure bond betwen them. Reason for breakup could have been a zillion other stuff but not Asim. #IStandByAsim.”

Take a look below: 

Now, check out fans’ reactions: 

