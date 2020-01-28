Bigg Boss 13: Asim gets down on one knee and tells Himanshi he really loves her

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim has openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi.

Speaking about the show, viewers know it’s finally time for the housemates’ loved ones to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 and play the game with the housemates. Earlier, the makers had revealed pre-recorded videos of Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother and Himanshi Khurana before they entered BB house. Now, in the latest episode, Himanshi Khurana finally enters the house and Asim Riaz can’t stop showering her with love. Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah also enters and takes a jibe at Rashami Desai, and Vishal Aditya Singh. Mahira Sharma’s brother is all set to enter, and Sidharth Shukla acts scared of him, while he is elated to see Vikas Gupta.

The preview of the episode starts with ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering the house to support Rashami Desai. Rashami runs up to her and hugs her. Next, Himanshi can be seen saying that she is entering the house as Asim Riaz’s connection and when she finally enters, they embrace each other. Asim lets her know how much he missed her and can’t seem to keep his hands off her. He asks her what she feels for him, and she says she is his lady luck. Asim then gets down on one knee and tells Himanshi he really loves her and if she would marry him. He then screams, “Do you love me?” to which Himanshi replies with a yes.

