Bigg Boss 13: Asim loses his Elite club membership; fans trend HeroicAsim

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

The contestants are making headlines for their antics and this piece revolves around Asim. Well, it looks like Bigg Boss has decided to stop putting up with any violence in the house, and after eliminating Madhurima Tuli from the house this weekend, Asim Riaz has become a victim to his punishment too. Asim, as we all know, was the first winner of the Elite Club, however, it looks like he isn't one at all anymore.

In the latest episode, Asim gets into multiple fights over multiple reasons. He fights over house duties with Paras Chhabra. Later, he also fights with Sidharth Shukla during the task, as he turns the sanchalak for the same. Now, because of how those fights transpired, or because of the violence, Bigg Boss has now taken away Asim's Elite Club membership, which means he has also lost the chance to save himself from evictions in the week to come. However, irrespective of all that is happening, his fans are going strong and have taken to trend #HeroicAsim on Twitter.

Take a look below:

#heroicAsim

Ghar me sab log hamare Asim k saamne '0' hai.Asim your fans love you so much bro.we know so many people always trying to demotivate you #ColorsTV @BiggBoss#BeingSalmanKhan.But Asim your reality is that you always staying positive and strong.That's why we love you Bro https://t.co/harBdfyblI — MD (@MD48261515) January 20, 2020

I am very proud of @imrealasim. He is so fearless. Enough of patience now, this is the time to give it back. Come on #HeroicAsim, let him taste his own medicine. We are with you always. — bb13 (@Atulsha25490772) January 20, 2020

Shitt....This time Chukla crossed all the limit.



Chukla said to Asim "Tum nahi tumaare baap bhi mere naukar ke baraabar hai"



Chukla abusing Asims father again and again but still no actin and not even a single word by @BeingSalmanKhan



C:PsychFam#HeroicAsim #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Arpita gangele (@arpitagangele) January 20, 2020

A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles br>.

.#HeroicAsim pic.twitter.com/PjsnM3RZJD — Shahzeb Khan (@i_am__shahzeb) January 20, 2020

U r Roking bro #HeroicAsim — asim riyaz (@Aastu1927) January 20, 2020

Just to eliminate Asim from elite club membership they plotted this shit #HeroicAsim — SHREYAS ASIMHINAHOLIC (@shreyas_owhal) January 20, 2020

