Bigg Boss 13: Asim loses his Elite club membership; fans trend HeroicAsim

21 Jan 2020 03:08 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

The contestants are making headlines for their antics and this piece revolves around Asim. Well, it looks like Bigg Boss has decided to stop putting up with any violence in the house, and after eliminating Madhurima Tuli from the house this weekend, Asim Riaz has become a victim to his punishment too. Asim, as we all know, was the first winner of the Elite Club, however, it looks like he isn't one at all anymore.

In the latest episode, Asim gets into multiple fights over multiple reasons. He fights over house duties with Paras Chhabra. Later, he also fights with Sidharth Shukla during the task, as he turns the sanchalak for the same. Now, because of how those fights transpired, or because of the violence, Bigg Boss has now taken away Asim's Elite Club membership, which means he has also lost the chance to save himself from evictions in the week to come. However, irrespective of all that is happening, his fans are going strong and have taken to trend #HeroicAsim on Twitter.

Do you support Asim? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

