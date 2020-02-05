Bigg Boss 13: Asim, Rashami, Sidharth compete in a task to get a direct entry to the grand finale

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

The makers too are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the audiences hooked to the show. Now, according to the latest reports, we will soon see a couple of housemates participating in the much-awaited mall task, wherein selected housemates are taken to a shopping mall and get to interact with their fans.

The report further suggested that Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, who have been the three elite club winners of Bigg Boss 13 in the past, will be competing against each other in the interesting mall task. And, the winner of mall task, who gets the highest amount of votes from his/her fans, will be walking straight into the grand finale.

