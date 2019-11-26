Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana take the internet by storm!

MUMBAI: After multiple ugly fights and showdowns between contestants, we are seeing some romance and warmth in the Bigg Boss house.

While sparks appear to fly between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, there seems to be something brewing between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The former has confessed his love for the latter. But she is engaged and hence, he is not going all out to be with her. However, he is proving to be a pillar of strength to her and is doing everything to protect her. With this, fans have started #Asimanshi on Twitter.

In yesterday's episode, we saw Asim trying to pacify Himanshi who broke down after her confrontation with Sidharth Shukla. He told her that she has a heart of gold and that he will always protect her. It was a very sweet moment as Asim promised her that he'll do everything to save her and that she is very strong.

We love this protective side of Asim. And we wonder how Himanshi, who is a commited woman, will react to this. Will the equation between them change? What’s your take?

Credits: Spotboye