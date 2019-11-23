Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill have ugly fight

MUMBAI: One of the most controversial reality shows on TV today, Bigg Boss 13 is seeing a drastic change in dynamics between the contestants. BFFs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who once stood by each other and were thick friends have now turn rivals. In the recent episode, during the captaincy task Asim was trying his best to instigate Sidharth so that he leaves the frame and Himanshi wins the task. But Sidharth continued to stand tall and made Himanshi leave the frame.

During the task, when Asim charge towards Sidharth, Shehnaz intervened and started irritating Asim. Soon they both got into argument and Sana even threaten to slap Asim if he continues to mock and provoke Sidharth. While fighting when Sana told Asim if he would have behaved in such a manner outside, he would have definitely got beaten up. They even called each other names.

Well, we are sure that the audience is eagerly waiting for their favourite host Salman Khan to interact with the contestants in tonight’s episode. Do you like this season of Bigg Boss? Tell us in the comments below.