News

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz CONFESSES that he is sill in love with Himanshi Khurana

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Jan 2020 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. The last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house.

Asim Riaz is one of the most loved contestants on the show. He is undoubtedly one of the underdogs who proved himself considerably in the show. Be it his friendship or his fights, everything he does becomes a news and is being appreciated by the viewers.

Asim is the first elite club member which means he gets the power to save himself from the nominations anytime in the season.

The model turned actor was quite close to one of the contestants Himanshi Khurana. He time and again expressed his feelings to her. In one of the clips, Asim has expressed that he is genuinely in love with Himanshi and is hoping if things would turn out into his favour post the show.

In the video, Asim expressed that he has felt this way before once when he was very young wherein, he used to wait on a roof top to just have a glimpse of his crush.

Have a look at the video:

Well Well Well @realhimanshi

Matteris wayy too S£rious ....hmm
Copied#AsiManshi#BB13#MorePowerToYouAsim#VoteForAsim

pic.twitter.com/lYB8e7OkEu

—Asim Love (@Sadiasultanapi1)January16, 2020

Well Well Well @realhimanshi

Matteris wayy too S£rious ....hmm
Copied#AsiManshi#BB13#MorePowerToYouAsim#VoteForAsim

pic.twitter.com/lYB8e7OkEu

—Asim Love (@Sadiasultanapi1)January16, 2020

What are your views on Himanshi and Asim’s bond? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Elite Club, friendship, fights, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan...

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days