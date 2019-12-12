Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz covers himself with shaving cream

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are in the secret room and are making all the contestants dance to their tunes by giving them funny and not-so-funny tasks.

Paras and Sidharth are giving tasks to the four contenders in the captaincy race - Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala. Today, we shall see these four pulling off some hilarious antics, courtesy Paras and Sidharth. From shaving cream bath to locking someone in the bathroom, today's episode is going to be high on entertainment.

In the promo that has made its way to the internet, we see Paras and Sidharth giving orders to the contenders. Paras asks Rashami to ruin the bathroom area. She picks up shaving cream and splashes it all over the floor. Vikas Gupta has been given the task to clean the house. Then we'll see Asim Riaz who has been asked to pour the shaving cream on Vikas. Paras then will ask Asim to cover his entire face with the foam and loudly say 'I am Applepie'. All the housemates laugh hard and finally, there are some happy faces in Bigg Boss 13 house.

Have a look.

Our jaws are hurting from laughing so hard. Well, there is no doubt that this season is among the most entertaining ones ever. Who is your favourite contestant? Tell us in the comments.

