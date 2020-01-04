Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz fans trend #ViewersChoiceAsim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

One of the contestants to constantly make headlines is Asim Riaz. His issues as well as his friendship with fellow contestants have always managed to make headlines. He is once again in news. The handsome lad has a huge fan following on social media who never fail to support him. On social media, Asim Riaz gets a lot of mentions. While his staunch enemy Sidharth Shukla clashes with him inside the house, their fanclubs fight like crazy on social media. Currently, it is Asim's fans who have trended a new hashtag supporting their idol. #ViewersChoiceAsim is trending on Twitter. Surprising is that the trend has taken over the internet after the promo of today's episode that hit the internet in which we see Salman Khan calling him irritating. In the promo, we see Salman Khan bashing Asim for calling Sidharth Shukla's father who is no more a crybaby. He also calls him irritating for his constant nagging. Not that he spares Sidharth Shukla. Salman yells at him too for abusing a lot inside the house.

Here check out some of the tweets of Asim Riaz’s fans: