Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz irks Twitterati by gossiping about wildcard entry Vishal Aditya Singh

11 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show and recently some wild card contestants entered the show. With their entry, the drama in the house has escalated a notch higher.

In the latest episode, host Salman Khan welcomes Vishal Aditya Singh as a wild card entry into the show. Vishal entered the house on Sunday (10 November) and Salman asked him to play a task with contestants - balloon burst task. After the task was over, Vishal met everyone in the house but Asim Riaz looked insecure with his presence. Asim did not let Vishal become pally with his gang - which includes him and Sidharth Shukla.

In today's episode too, Sidharth's team will be seen judging and targeting Vishal. In the promo, Asim tells his team that Vishal's height is more than Arhaan Khan and he will face difficulty in fighting with him. Himanshi Khurrana calls Vishal 'murga' and the team is seen gossiping about the newbie. Paras and his team will try their level best to take Vishal in their team as they think he is a strong player. Asim's comments did not go well with audiences and within no time he started trending on twitter.

Check out some of the fans’ comments here:

Bigg Boss will give a new nomination task to the contestants wherein they will have to save themselves. During the task, Bhau will be seen a bit agitated against Vishal as he tells him that he felt bad as he burst his balloon and said that he will reveal many secrets. Vishal tells Bhau that he is playing with words and is in the show to take risks.

Credit: Times of India 

