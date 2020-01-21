Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz loses his BB Elite Club privilege

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Amongst all, Asim Riaz is one of the contestants to constantly make headlines. Well, viewers know how the drama in this season is never-ending and will witness once again a big fight between Asim and Sidharth Shukla, who were earlier friends. Due to this reason, Asim will be punished by Bigg Boss and will lose his Elite Club Privilege. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss recently introduced a new element- BB Elite Club. And the person who will be a part of this club will have special powers.

Asim was the first one to get this power, however, according to the reports, due to the massive fight between him and Sidharth, he will lose his power. It happens during the task where Asim is Sanchalak and he got in a verbal argument with Sidharth. However, the fight got intense and they both started pushing each other.

