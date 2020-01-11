Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s antics leave everyone in splits

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.



Two of the contestants to constantly make headlines are Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Like many others, their equation has also changed over the course of time. They were friends and always supported each other. However, later, their equation changed and they were seen standing alongside each other to now going against; Shukla and Asim leave no chance of fighting and arguing at given opportunities. The recent episode, however, for change, saw them bonding over Asim’s hilarious antics.



It so happened that Asim Riaz was laughing on something in regards to Madhurima Tuli, but this didn’t do down well with her. She advised him to rather laugh on his self, well, Asim obliged. The actor turned up in front of a mirror and started cackling like crazy. Asim’s action had everyone present in the sleeping area, including Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra, in splits. Mahira Sharma, in fact, was so impressed that she got up from her bed and starting lauding.



Take a look below:

The best moment of todays episode! #Asim burst out in laughter and dancing! He is a surely a treat to the eyes and got us all rolling on the floor with laughter #WeWatchBBForAsim pic.twitter.com/KK5NjEJ4xA — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 9, 2020

